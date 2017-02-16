Cumberland County Commissioners hope to open e-cycling center

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County Commissioners are hoping to recycle their e-cycling program.

The Board discussed opening a proposed center for recycling electronics at a Wednesday meeting. The county doesn’t currently have one.

“We have to address this problem now because people are disposing of these materials on farmlands, in creeks, and it’s not a good thing for our environment,” said Vince DeFilippo, a Cumberland County Commissioner.

Commissioners hope to open the center at a 5,000-square-foot barn along Claremont Road in Middlesex Township. Some of the things people would be able to recycle include televisions, computer equipment, office equipment, and cell phones.

“You’ve seen the advent of flats screens, so everyone wants to get rid of their old, big heavy TV. Cumberland County residents have not had a television outlet since March of 2016,” said Justin Miller, recycling coordinator for Cumberland County.

Pam Fogelsanger would like to use the proposed center to recycle some of her old electronic items.

“I think that is a great idea. I’m sure there are a lot of people who will be very happy to be able to get rid of some of those items,” Fogelsanger said.

Commissioners are hoping this is a temporarily solution. A 2013 statewide ban made it illegal for people to throw away electronics. The Board would like lawmakers to address the problem.

“People need to dispose of items they don’t use anymore, the old televisions, among other things,” DeFilippo said. “There’s no place to take them.”

Cumberland County Commissioners hoping on having the center up and running by this June. They plan on having a hearing within the next few weeks.

It would cost about $56,000 to get the center ready. People would pay 50 cents per pound to recycle, and that money would go back into running the facility. It would be open for anyone to use.

