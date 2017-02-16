Carlisle police accuse 7 of dealing heroin

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Seven men have been arrested on charges they were dealing heroin in Carlisle and the surrounding community.

Carlisle police said they seized $33,000 worth of heroin, more than $13,000 in cash, multiple vehicles and other property with the recent arrests. They said numerous additional arrests are pending.

Investigators said the suspected dealers brought large amounts of heroin to Cumberland County from Philadelphia and other area cities.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Cumberland County Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Police identified the suspects as Alex Nelms and Christopher Weiss, both of Carlisle, Gerald Anderson III, of Harrisburg, and Tyfeek Carter, Quasim Presley, Thomas Beal, and Reginald Brown, all of Philadelphia.

