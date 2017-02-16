Britax recalls strollers after 26 children injured in falls

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Britax is recalling about 676,000 child strollers after more than two dozen children were injured in falls.

The company has received 33 reports of attached car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground. Injuries to 26 children include scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Safety regulators say a damaged receiver mount on the B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers can cause the car seat to disengage. Britax is aware of 1,337 reports of strollers with damaged Click & Go receiver mounts.

Affected models are folding, single or double occupant strollers and have Click & Go receiver mounts that attach a car seat carrier to the stroller frame.

The strollers were sold online and at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target and other stores nationwide from May 2011 through February 2017 for between $250 and $470 for the strollers and travel systems.

Owners should call Britax consumer services at 1-844-227-0300 or email Stroller.Recall@britax.com.

The model number can be found on the inside of the stroller’s metal frame near the right rear wheel for single strollers and in the front middle underside of the frame on double strollers.

Recalled model numbers include:

B-Agile:

S01298600, S01298700, S01635200, S02063600, S02063700, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04145000, S04183700, S04183800, S04184000, S04281200, S04281300, S04402800, S04437700, S04628500, S04884200, S04884300, S04884400, S04884500, S04975600, S04978900, S05060600, S05260200, S05511600, S05511700, S865800, S865900, S874300, S874400, S874500, S877200, S890100, S896000, S896200, S896600, S907200, S907300, S907400, S907500, S907600, S910200, S910300, S910400, S910500, S912300, S914300, S914500, S914700, S914900, S915200, S915400, S917400, S921800, S921900, S923700, U341763, U341764, U341782, U341783, U341825, U341826, U341828, U341X82, U34X782, U361763, U361818, U361819, U361825, U391875, U451835, U451837, U451841, U461763, U461764, U461782, U461783, U461825, U461826, U461828, U471818, U471819, U491842, U491843, U491844, U491908, U491909, U491910, U511875, U511877, U551835, U551837, U551841, U551861, U551862, U551863, U551864, U551865, U551905, U551906, U691878, U691879, U691881, U691882, U691884, U691904, U691905, U721895, U721896

BOB Motion:

S888600, S890200, S890300, S890400, S890500, S909700, S910600, S910700, S910800, S910900, S912600, U391820, U391821, U391822, U481820, U481821, U481822, U501820, U501821, U501822, U501907

—

Online: www.us.britax.com

