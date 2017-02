MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – A barn in Lancaster County went up in flames Thursday evening.

Crews were alerted to the blaze in the 1900 block of Valley View Road in Mount Joy around 5 p.m.

Firefighters remained at the scene for a little over three hours.

No animals or people were injured.

Officials did not immediately release additional details, including a cause of the fire.

