7 arrested for dealing heroin in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Seven suspected drug dealers were taken off the streets after an intensive, undercover sting.

Carlisle police made the arrest, but investigators say the drugs and accused dealers came from Philadelphia. The message cops want to send: if you’re dealing drugs in Carlisle, expect the worst.

“I think we have about $30,000 worth of heroin in those bags,” Detective Daniel Freedman said.

Freedman says that’s about a week of work for two accused heroin dealers, Tyfeek Carter and Qasim Presley of Philadelphia.

“New York City, Baltimore, Philadelphia,” Freedman said. “We’ve always been a target for out-of-towners.”

Police say for months, the accused dealers stayed in a hotel in South Middleton Township while selling throughout the area.

“When you’re selling heroin in Carlisle, you don’t know who you’re selling it to,” Freedman said. “We’ve got dozens of people out on the street undercover, surveillance, doing work in town to stop it.”

Work by state and local drug task force police followed seven men back and forth from Philly. They are now behind bars.

“Be aware,” Lt. Stephen Latshaw said. “We’re going to be arresting more.”

Police say dealers travel from Philly because they can sell in Carlisle for double the price because the market is less saturated and demand is here. We’ve seen it in more than four dozen overdose deaths in Cumberland County last year.

And since they can’t keep dealers out, police ask for your help to lure them into jail.

“We can’t be everywhere all the time,” Freedman said. “So, if you’ve got a neighbor or an area of the neighborhood that worries you and you see something, let us know. We’ve got cameras all over town. We have cameras we can deploy. We have officers we can deploy.”

Cumberland County’s Drug Task Force agents are currently building more cases, and police say we should expect more arrests soon.

