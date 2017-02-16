$25 police fee a fraction of local police costs, data show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The fee Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wants municipalities to start paying for full-time state police coverage is a fraction of what other municipalities pay for their local police departments.

The figure is based on an Associated Press analysis of data provided by Wolf’s administration, which is trying to make the case to lawmakers for the fee to help foot growing state police costs.

The data show that about 950 municipalities reported spending $230 per person on local police in 2014. That’s almost ten times the $25 per-person fee Wolf’s proposing for 2.5 million Pennsylvanians who live in municipalities that receive full-time state police coverage.

The fee would raise $63 million.

The state police told legislative researchers that full- and part-time police service cost $540 million in 2012, more than half the agency’s budget.

