Windy today with potential for snow squalls

The winds took a break yesterday but will pick right back up today as a cold front passes through. Expect some peeks of sun at times today with more clouds than anything. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday too with highs in the lower to mid 40s. As the front moves through today it will bring about some snow squalls thanks to the gusty northwest winds. Those winds will stick around tonight and tomorrow too behind the front. Thursday will be a nicer day, however, with partly cloudy skies and highs near 40 degrees. Friday and beyond our temperatures look to soar through the 40s and 50s to near 60 by late in the weekend and early next week. The holiday three-day weekend brings dry conditions and plenty of sun with well-above normal temperatures to Central PA. A generally quiet and mild weather pattern is ahead!

