Windy today with potential for snow squalls

By Published: Updated:
bretts-forecast

The winds took a break yesterday but will pick right back up today as a cold front passes through. Expect some peeks of sun at times today with more clouds than anything. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday too with highs in the lower to mid 40s. As the front moves through today it will bring about some snow squalls thanks to the gusty northwest winds. Those winds will stick around tonight and tomorrow too behind the front. Thursday will be a nicer day, however, with partly cloudy skies and highs near 40 degrees. Friday and beyond our temperatures look to soar through the 40s and 50s to near 60 by late in the weekend and early next week. The holiday three-day weekend brings dry conditions and plenty of sun with well-above normal temperatures to Central PA. A generally quiet and mild weather pattern is ahead!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s