What’s Going Around: Flu, strep throat and more

As a parent, you’ve probably asked yourself, “what’s going around?”

There’s a new segment each Wednesday on abc27 Daybreak that will help you answer that question. We’ll work with local health systems to try to identify which illnesses kids are passing around in various communities.

Despite warmer weather, Summit Health in Cumberland and Franklin Counties is reporting various winter ailments like coughs, colds and sore throats.

Doctors there remind parents to make their children wash their hands, especially before lunch. Packing hand sanitizer in their lunch bag could help them combat germs. They also urge parents to keep ill children out of public places.

Lancaster General Health’s Roseville Pediatrics in Lancaster and Lititz reports seeing multiple strains of the flu, including some that are not covered by the flu vaccine. Despite that news, Dr. Joan Thode said it’s not too late to get your flu shot as there are a few months left in “flu season.”

Strep throat is also being reported in that area. Symptoms include headache, sore throat and belly pain. Thode said strep in children isn’t always accompanied by a profound sore throat and is diagnosed through a swab test.

Penn State Hershey Medical Center said physicians are seeing an increase in flu cases across South Central Pennsylvania. They also report seeing a lot of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which is highly contagious.

Wellspan Medical Group providers report seeing an increase in the number of flu cases in Adams, York and Lancaster Counties as well as viral upper respiratory infections in Lancaster County.

