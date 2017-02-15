Two flavors added to Coca-Cola line up

Sprite lovers are in for a tasty treat.
Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero are the newest flavors offered by Coca-Cola.
Officials with the soft drink giant say they came up with the idea to bottle the new flavors after looking at consumer data from Coca-Cola freestyle machines.
Freestyle is the interactive fountain dispenser found in restaurants that allows consumers to jazz up Coke products with different flavors.
Cherry was the number-one Sprite flavor mix-in for freestyle users.
Sprite Cherry and the no-calorie Sprite Cherry Zero are now available in stores nationwide in 20-ounce bottles.
Coca-Cola says the two drinks are permanent additions to the Sprite line up.