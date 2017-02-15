Texas woman, 2 children pulled from rumble left by tornado

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Eurelio Lopez, 8, left, runs into what is left of his home after storm Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Van Vleck, Texas. Tornadoes are suspected of damaging homes and knocking out power southwest of Houston as part of a strong storm system that moved quickly across much of the state. (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Eurelio Lopez, 8, left, runs into what is left of his home after storm Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Van Vleck, Texas. Tornadoes are suspected of damaging homes and knocking out power southwest of Houston as part of a strong storm system that moved quickly across much of the state. (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

VAN VLECK, Texas (AP) — Residents of a coastal area southwest of Houston are cleaning up debris after at least six tornadoes left a swath of damaged buildings.

Among the homes destroyed was one where a woman inside held tightly to her two young children.

Anthony Ovesny told KPRC-TV in Houston that his wife, Ashlie Ovesny, was home Tuesday with their children, ages 1 and 3, when a tornado touched down in Van Vleck.

The tornado flipped their mobile home and turned it to rubble. Neighbors pulled Ashlie Ovesny and the children from the debris. She’s recovering after having surgery for fractures. The children had minor injuries.

The tornado was rated an EF1, with winds of 86 to 110 mph.

An EF2 tornado with winds of 111 to 135 mph damaged subdivisions closer to Houston.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s