Route 743 bridge in Hershey to close Sunday night

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The bridge that carries Route 743 over Spring Creek will be closed for reconstruction work beginning this weekend.

PennDOT says the bridge between Hersheypark and ZooAmerica will close Sunday night at 6 p.m.

It will remain closed for up to 63 days.

The existing bridge, built in 1921, is considered structurally deficient. It will be demolished and a new bridge will take its place.

PennDOT says drivers should use Route 422 and Hersheypark Drive as alternate routes.

The entire project is expected to be completed in early July.

