Police: Woman opened accounts, loans in relative’s name

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was charged with identity theft in Lancaster County after police say she opened fraudulent accounts and loans in a relative’s name.

According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, Tammie Sensenig, 44, of Denver, began opening the fraudulent accounts and loans in August of 2015. The amount of the fraud was about $70,300.

Sensenig appeared Tuesday before a judge, has repaid all of the credit card accounts and had the loan information consolidated in her name.

She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft by deception.

