Police looking for missing Adams County woman

By Published: Updated:
police_light_red_tilt

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Gettysburg have issued a missing person report for an Adams County woman.

Crystal Ann Mingucci, 33, of York Springs, was last seen leaving her mother’s home late Tuesday in the 7000 block of Carlisle Pike south of Bermudian Springs High School.

Mingucci is white, 5’6″ tall, and 100 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans or maroon pants and a long sleeve shirt.

A photograph wasn’t available.

Anyone with information can contact state police in Gettysburg at (717) 334-8111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s