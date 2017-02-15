Police looking for missing Adams County woman

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Gettysburg have issued a missing person report for an Adams County woman.

Crystal Ann Mingucci, 33, of York Springs, was last seen leaving her mother’s home late Tuesday in the 7000 block of Carlisle Pike south of Bermudian Springs High School.

Mingucci is white, 5’6″ tall, and 100 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans or maroon pants and a long sleeve shirt.

A photograph wasn’t available.

Anyone with information can contact state police in Gettysburg at (717) 334-8111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...