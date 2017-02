MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian killed by a tractor trailer in the parking lot of Turkey Hill Dairy.

Investigators were called to the warehouse at 2601 River Road in Manor Township just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the tractor trailer that struck the victim is a Turkey Hill employee.

The victim is an employee of an Oklahoma trucking firm, according to police. They are not releasing the the victim’s name.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...