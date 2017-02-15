Police: Fugitive captured after jumping from second story window

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A fugitive was arrested Wednesday morning in York County after jumping from a second story window into a vehicle, according to police.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the Econo Lodge Motel at 222 Arsenal Rd. in Manchester Township.

According to the York City Police Department, Kahlic Cross jumped from a window into a waiting vehicle to escape.

Before being arrested, police said Cross attempted to run over officers once inside the vehicle.

Cross was originally wanted for offenses related to felony fleeing and eluding, simple assault, reckless endangerment and felony trespass. Police filed additional charges of attempted aggravated assault and attempted escape.

Two others, Mikeya Thompson-Tyler and Luz Incle, were also arrested.

The United States Marshals Service, Pennsylvania State Police and the York County Sheriff’s Department assisted York police.

No officers were injured.

