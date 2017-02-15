Police: Drunken man tried to break into Lower Paxton home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is facing a list of charges after police say he drunkenly attempted to break into a home Tuesday night.

It happened in the 2100 block of Paxton Drive in Lower Paxton Township. Police responded there for a report of a man banging on front and back doors of a home.

Police say 32-year-old Joshua Perine had broken off the front door handle in an attempt to gain entry into the home.

Perine was also found to be in possession of numerous stolen items from vehicle break-ins that had just been reported.

Perine is in Dauphin County Prison on loitering and prowling at night time, public drunkenness and criminal mischief charges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...