Orchard owner says crops are faring well this winter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When Matt Strite hears weather forecasters calling for several 60-degree days this weekend, it doesn’t make him too nervous.

“At this point, we’re far enough along,” says Strite, co-owner of Strites Orchard. “We haven’t had a lot of snow, but the ground is still frozen. I mean, its not as warm as everybody thinks. The top inch or so might be a little muddy here and stuff, but down six inches its still froze.”

Strite, whose recent days are spent mostly preparing vegetable seeds inside a warm greenhouse, says winter has been kind to his crops compared to last season. In December of 2015, he recalls several days in which temperatures reached an unseasonable 70-degrees or more, causing buds to form prematurely on his vast rows of apple and other fruit trees.

“And then it was late March (of 2016), we got really cold, down in the lower 20’s for two nights in a row,” he adds. “We lost two thirds of our apple crop because the buds froze.”

This year, with overnight temperatures staying consistently cool and often below freezing, orchard workers have been able to prune fruit trees as normal in winter. When trees are dormant during cold months, there is much less risk of spreading disease among trees through the bare sections of limb exposed during pruning.

While Strite is confident his trees have made it out of the “danger zone” for massive loss this season, he admits Mother Nature is still boss.

“You never really know,” he laughs. “We are still at her mercy, and strange weather can happen at any time.”

Strite says home gardeners may notice bulb-type flowers such as tulips and daffodils begin to sprout early during a mid February warm-up. In that case, Strite says you can protect the plants by covering them with burlap. Then again, Nature has her own ways of protecting herself.

“Even if we were to get cold and it would snow on top of those flowers, the snow can actually provide insulation against the cold air,” says Strite. “They’ll probably live right through it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...