One man shot in Lancaster City

Lancaster, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lancaster.

It happened just before 4:30 Wednesday morning along the 700 block of Poplar Street.

Police say one man was shot.

He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

No suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

