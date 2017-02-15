Lancaster rapper accused of rape

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster rapper who goes by the stage name “Real Zona” is facing charges for allegedly raping a woman in November.

Manuel Pagan, Jr., 25, is accused of sexually assaulting and raping the woman on Nov. 29 at a residence in the first block of E. Andrew St.

Police say Pagan met with the victim and her sister earlier that day. Pagan, who was dating the sister of the victim at the time, offered the victim prescription and illegal drugs and made her a sexual proposition. The woman declined.

Following the alleged assault, police say the woman ran from the residence and reported the incident to Manheim Twp. She told police that she initially met Pagan on Elizabeth Ave, a location called the “7th Ward Studios.”

Pagan was arrested on January 7 on unrelated felony drug charges. New pending charges against Pagan include felony sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

He is in Lancaster County Prison on $750,000.

