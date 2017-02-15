Lancaster County convenience store robbed at gunpoint

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An armed robbery at a Lancaster County convenience store is under investigation.

The Manheim Township Police Department was called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Turkey Hill Mini Market at 2673 Lititz Pike for a report the business was robbed at gunpoint.

Police said the suspect pointed a handgun at a clerk and demanded money before making off with an undisclosed amount.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s and was wearing a dark hoodie with a bandana covering his face at the time of the robbery.

The clerk was not injured.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 ext. 0. Anonymous tips may also be delivered by calling 717-569-2816.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...