In Your Community: Traffic flow and an economic boom

As part of an effort to attend more public meetings, ABC27 employees went to the Derry Township Board of Supervisors and the Dauphin County Commissioners meetings.

The Derry Township board is asking Hershey Trust for an easement for a bike path crossing at Wood Road. The crossing would connect to the existing Jonathan Eshenour Memorial Trail. If Hershey Trust approves, the project will move forward with $30,000 in construction costs.

The supervisors also discussed traffic improvements for Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Hershey Med gave the township $245,277 to ease traffic flow on Hockersvile, Governor, Fishburn Roads. The plan is currently in the design phase. Construction could begin by summer 2018.

Dauphin County commissioners discussed the Great American Outdoor Show during their meeting Wednesday morning. Commissioner Mike Pries said it was an $80 million economic boom to the area, with many benefits to the surrounding hotels and restaurants.

