How to spot an ATM skimming device

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police looking for the thief who put a skimming device on an ATM at a Dauphin County bank say the device was in place for at least two days.

Susquehanna Township police said the green device was placed on the drive-up ATM at the First National Bank on North Progress Avenue on Friday and Saturday. The devices are used to steal account information from bank customers.

The police department has released surveillance photos of the man suspected of placing the skimmer on the ATM.

Experts at Harrisburg-based security consultant INA say before using an ATM, customers should check the card reader for anything that looks strange or out of place. Some devices are placed in front of the card reader, sometimes with a Velcro strip, and can be installed in less than a minute.

If the reader looks suspicious, give it a wiggle. If it appears loose, it could be a skimmer.

Experts say some skimmers have a camera attached or thieves will mount one nearby so they can record customers entering their PIN. Once they have that, they can wipe out your bank account. Put your hand over the keypad to protect your PIN.

If you have doubts, use another ATM.

Most importantly, always keep an eye on your bank account and report any suspicious transactions.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance photos is asked to call Susquehanna Township police at (717) 909-9246 or Dauphin County Dispatch (717) 558-6900.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

