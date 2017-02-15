Harrisburg woman charged with stabbing boyfriend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has been charged with aggravated assault for stabbing her boyfriend, police said.

A detainer was also placed on 18-year-old Aziah Cruz for the February 14 incident at Edison Village apartments.

Police say they met with the 20-year-old victim at the hospital, who was being treated for a deep stab wound to the shoulder.

He told police that Cruz also caused bite marks, scratches and drag marks to his arm and side.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...