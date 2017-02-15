Harrisburg woman charged with stabbing boyfriend

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
aziah_cruz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has been charged with aggravated assault for stabbing her boyfriend, police said.

A detainer was also placed on 18-year-old Aziah Cruz for the February 14 incident at Edison Village apartments.

Police say they met with the 20-year-old victim at the hospital, who was being treated for a deep stab wound to the shoulder.

He told police that Cruz also caused bite marks, scratches and drag marks to his arm and side.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s