Harrisburg police K9 Zeke honored in book

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Bureau of Police K9 Zeke has received another honor.

The Belgian Malinois is in a new book published by National Geographic, which is on sale now.

Zeke was injured in the line of duty, shot by a suspect in Lower Paxton Township on March 15, 2013. Zeke had surgery and a long recovery.

National Geographic included Zeke in a book called “Loyal.”

Zeke’s story is one of many featuring heroic dogs and devoted companions.

“Just the fact that Zeke is chosen one out of 38, which is the number of stories in there. There are so many other dogs that are well deserved of this and just to have the opportunity is a miracle and blessing,” Sgt. Ty Meik, Zeke’s handler, said.

For more information on the book, visit National Geographic’s website.

