Habitat for Humanity unknowingly brought couple together

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Most people have a love story.

“It was going to happen. No matter which way, what decisions we would’ve made, our paths were going to come together,” Adam said.

His story started on a Habitat for Humanity build 12 years ago.

“[I was a] freshman in college at Penn State York. I meet this girl. She was asking people to sign cards for soldiers overseas for Christmas,” Adam said.

“I just kind of shouted over to them, ‘Hey would you like to sign a card?'” Angela said.

“I was like sure, why not,” Adam said.

“I just kind of said to him to make conversation, ‘Hey I have that same shirt at home’,” Angela said.

It was a Habitat for Humanity shirt, one they wore for the same build several months prior. Adam went home and dug up a picture.

“You see me in the background and you see her behind me. Neither one of us are facing the camera, ” Adam said.

The two eventually began dating. They married in 2015.

“Not every Habitat site is going to end in a love story, but they’re coming together for a common cause: to serve people, to love them. And they’re giving that back to the Green family,” said Tammi Morris, the executive director of York Habitat for Humanity.

For a story that might seem unbelievable, their last name is Love.

Adam and Angela said they’ll continue volunteering for Habitat for Humanity in the future.

