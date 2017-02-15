Glove drive helps offset costs at animal shelter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Humane Society of Harrisburg (HSHA) is encouraging participation in its month-long glove drive.

HSHA says the initiative helps offset the cost of the nearly 300 cases of gloves used every year.

The goal is to reach 250 cases by the month’s end.

You can your support for the animal shelter in any of the following ways:

Make a monetary donation, using this form , directly to the HSHA Glove Drive before the end of February;

, directly to the HSHA Glove Drive before the end of February; Order gloves through Amazon and have them delivered directly to the shelter; or

and have them delivered directly to the shelter; or Drop off gloves in one of the purple bins at either our Adoption or Intake Centers.

In addition to the glove drive, those interested in adopting a furry friend can do so during Shelter Sweetheart Week, which goes until Saturday, Feb. 18. Adoption fees of fifty animals will be cut in half. The adoption fee includes spay or neuter surgery, microchip, and basic vaccines.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...