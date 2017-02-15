Docuseries featuring McDevitt’s Tayvon Bowers premieres today

“Peter is an incredible storyteller who has left an indelible mark on American football,” said Rich Antoniello, CEO of Complex Networks. “The show transcends a sport; it’s about the people, and choices that define us, and the things that inspire greatness. The themes in QB1 are exactly the kind of storytelling that is at the core of a Complex Networks Original Series, and we are thrilled to be working with Peter and the entire Film 45 team to bring the series to audiences.”

At the center of QB1 are three young star players, who each aspire to the NFL:

• In Las Vegas, Nevada, Tate Martell is going into this season with a 30-0 record. As one of the most watched quarterbacks in the country, he must block out the noise to lead his team to perfection.

• In Warner Robins, Georgia, Jake Fromm’s intense drive to win has propelled him to succeed in every sport that he’s tried. But the State Football Championship has eluded him. He has one last season to get it and to beat the state passing record.

• In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Tayvon Bowers has overcome tremendous personal tragedy to lead one of Pennsylvania’s powerhouse football teams. But this season he heads up a team of inexperienced underclassmen and all eyes are on him to maintain the school’s legacy.

“QB1: Beyond the Lights,” takes viewers inside the game, lives and the minds of these extraordinary athletes, from the parents who sacrifice everything to devoted communities that fill the stands every Friday night.

The series is executive produced by Peter Berg, Matt Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, and Steve Clarkson with Peter Richardson as co-executive producer for Film 45; and Justin Killion and Corey Moss for Complex Networks.

“QB1: Beyond the Lights” is the latest Complex Networks Original Series in a growing line-up of high profile shows that also includes “Thanksgiving” created by Dan Powell and Bethany Hall and starring Chris Elliott and Amy Sedaris; “Embeds”, from Megyn Kelly, and Michael DeLuca; “Top Grier” starring internet phenom Hayes Grier; and “Drive Share” created by and starring Paul Scheer and Rob Huebell premiering in 2017.