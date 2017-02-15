Cumberland County commissioners to discuss e-cycling

By Published: Updated:
electronic recycling

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) Cumberland County commissioners are expected to discuss e-cycling at a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

There are only a few places for residents to recycle their electronics in the county.

York, Lebanon, Dauphin, Lancaster, Adams and Franklin counties all have drop-off spots for their own residents.

Cumberland County is considering opening up its own e-cycling facility where residents pay by the pound to drop off their old electronics.

Wednesday’s meeting is at 1:30 p.m. in the commissioner’s hearing room.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s