Cumberland County cancels the Carlisle Circulator

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – When the Carlisle Circulator began operations three years ago, the goal was to help people who don’t have cars.

But, three years later, ridership was so low the service has been canceled. It will cease operations on April 28.

People needing a ride to the doctor, senior citizens, the disabled and others have been eligible to use the shared ride service at a reduced cost or no cost.

The Cumberland County Commissioners will look for other ways to find residents transportation.

Carlisle Circulator drivers were employed by Capitol Area Transportation, or CAT.

The program was funded by Cumberland County, Carlisle Borough, Middlesex Township, South Middleton Township, Dickinson College, the Partnership for Better Health, the Carlisle Regional Medical Center, Carlisle Events.

The cost was supplemented by federal and state money.

“From a public health perspective, we invested in the Carlisle Circulator because we understood its potential value in helping residents who don’t have cars get to essential health services at the hospital, grocery stores, jobs and public agencies, like CareerLink,” said Becca Raley, with the Partnership for Better Health.

For more information on public transit services in Cumberland County visit www.ccpa.net/transportation.

