Students at Thomas Holtzman Elementary School in the Susquehanna Township School District are celebrating Black History Month in a creative way. They’re learning about black history by living it. Each student is responsible for researching a figure from the past, and giving that person new life. The student presentations will be recorded, and shown to the entire school.

