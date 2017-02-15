Company to add 51 jobs at Halifax facility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The parent company of Harman Stoves plans to add 51 new, full-time jobs in northern Dauphin County.

Hearth & Home Technologies will consolidate its manufacturing operations from Colville, Washington into its Halifax facility, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

Wolf said HHT has committed to an investment of at least $3.45 million in the consolidation project and creating the new jobs over the next three years. The company has a current Pennsylvania workforce of 200 employees.

The company manufacturers heating stoves, fireplaces, inserts and accessories. It. plans to begin hiring in mid-to-late 2017.

Wolf said HHT received a $300,000 state grant and $102,000 in tax credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...