Company to add 51 jobs at Halifax facility

(Hearth & Home Technologies)
(Hearth & Home Technologies)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The parent company of Harman Stoves plans to add 51 new, full-time jobs in northern Dauphin County.

Hearth & Home Technologies will consolidate its manufacturing operations from Colville, Washington into its Halifax facility, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

Wolf said HHT has committed to an investment of at least $3.45 million in the consolidation project and creating the new jobs over the next three years. The company has a current Pennsylvania workforce of 200 employees.

The company manufacturers heating stoves, fireplaces, inserts and accessories. It. plans to begin hiring in mid-to-late 2017.

Wolf said HHT received a $300,000 state grant and $102,000 in tax credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs.

