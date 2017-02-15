Company recalls deli cheeses for possible listeria

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Guggisberg Cheese is recalling 12 varieties of cheeses sliced and sold at store deli counters.

The company says it recalled the cheeses as a precaution due to a potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The products were manufactured under the Guggisberg label between Sept. 1 and Jan. 27 and sold at stores in Pennsylvania and six other states.

Consumers who purchased any of the cheeses may throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recalled products are:

Product Size UPC Use By Dates
Guggisberg Cheddar Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Colby Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Farmer’s Cheese horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Garden Vegetable Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Marble Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Marble Longhorn 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Pepper Jack Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Thunder Jack Horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg exact Marble Mini Rounds 12/12 oz. UPC BAR CODE# 710917 361018 June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg exact Colby Mini Rounds 12/12 oz. UPC BAR CODE# 710917 361025 June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg exact Pepper Jack Mini Rounds 12/12 oz UPC BAR CODE# 710917 361032 June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Cheese with Yogurt cultures deli horns 20/1lb, 2/6lb & 2/15lb Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code June 01,2017 – Oct. 27,2017

Online: Guggisberg Cheese Recall

