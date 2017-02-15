Child-luring attempt reported in Manheim

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a report of an attempted child luring.

A high-school aged girl told officers she was in the first block of West Ferdinand Street between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when she was approached by a man in a dark-colored Jeep Patriot.

She said the stranger demanded that she get in the SUV. She told him she was calling police and walked away.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office says there was no physical contact. The man drove away and was seen heading south on South Charlotte Street.

He was described as 20 to 25 years old with a medium complexion, with a buzzcut-style haircut, side burns, and a “chin-strap”-style beard but no mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim police at 717-665-2481 and ask to speak with Detective Yarnell or Detective Kiesel.

