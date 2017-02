PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police were called Wednesday morning to Palmyra Area Middle School for a report of a bomb threat.

A special K-9 responded around 11:20 a.m. after the word “bomb” was found etched into a toilet paper dispenser in a bathroom.

No threat outside the bathroom was found. Police cleared the scene just before 1 p.m.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palmyra Police Department at 717-838-8189.

