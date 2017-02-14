Woman in her 80s running for township supervisor

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A member of the Silver Spring Township Planning Commission is proving age is just a number.

Georgianne Diener has decided to run for township supervisor.

Diener moved to Silver Spring Township in 1996 and retired from her real estate business in 2000. She never had an interest in local government until moving to the township.

She has been on the planning commission for the past 10 years and plans to remain in that position if she is elected supervisor.

Diener says she wants to see controlled growth in Silver Spring, with a variety of businesses coming to the community as well as walking and bike trails. She also says, despite being in her 80s, she has no plans of slowing down.

“It keeps me sharp, and my health is great,” she said. “As long as I’m able to do this, I want to give back. And I’m retired, so as long as it keeps me sharp, I’ve got good health, and I’m able to do this and can be a benefit to the township, I will do so.”

Diener needs to file by March 7 in order to run in the May primary election.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...