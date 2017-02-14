Rite-Aid in Lower Paxton robbed 3rd time in a month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police believe a man who stole money and cigarettes from a Rite-Aid in Lower Paxton Township early Tuesday is the same bandit who robbed the store twice last month.

Township police said the robber entered the store in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road around 2:38 a.m. He walked behind the sales counter and ordered an employee to open the cash register. No weapon was displayed.

He fled with cash from the register and two cartons of Newport cigarettes and headed toward the Eagle Crest Apartment complex.

The robber was described as heavyset and in his 30s or 40s. He was said to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black athletic pants with two yellow stripes on the sides, black gloves, and a silver scarf-like garment hiding the lower part of his face.

During previous robberies on Jan. 16 and Jan. 31, the robber was armed with a knife. All three crimes occurred between 2 and 3 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Paxton police at 717-657-5656.

