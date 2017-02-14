PTSD: It’s more common (and complicated) than you think

How often have we heard variations of “Suck it up,” “Stop crying,” and “Rub some dirt in it?”

That mentality is fine for building up thicker skin, but it’s not exactly helpful for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. This is an issue that affects many in the military, victims of assault, people who have experienced the death of a loved one, and recently a local man who survived a Turnpike shootout. Amanda St. Hilaire, Dennis Owens, and James Crummel discuss misconceptions and problems with how we treat PTSD in workplaces and in society as a whole.

They also talk about how easy (or rather, difficult) it is to truly weed out government corruption, and the sticky wickets involved in Pennsylvania’s budget situation.

