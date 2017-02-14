Prowler caught peeking through windows in Manchester Township neighborhood

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a report of a man acting strangely in a York County neighborhood.

The incident was reported Saturday night in the 600 block of Cedar Village Drive in Manchester Township.

Two neighborhood residents said they caught the man peeking into windows of homes in the neighborhood.

The man, who was wearing a black hoodie and light-colored pants, ran off when of the residents came out of their apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...