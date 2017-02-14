Police: Woman tried to get over 100 pills with fake prescription

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
(Washington Township Police Department)
(Washington Township Police Department)

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is charged in Franklin County with trying to have a fake prescription filled in order to obtain over 100 pills.

The Washington Township Police Department was called Monday to the Rite Aid at 1513 E. Main St. for a report that a woman was trying to pick up a fraudulent prescription.

Police determined Michelle Rayann Armagost, 36, was attempting to have a false prescription for 160 oxycodone pills filled using the name Darla Murphy.

The pharmacist confirmed the prescription was fake, police said.

Armagost, of Sykesville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with a felony count of attempting to have a fraudulent prescription filled. She was taken to Franklin County Jail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s