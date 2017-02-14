Police: Woman tried to get over 100 pills with fake prescription

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is charged in Franklin County with trying to have a fake prescription filled in order to obtain over 100 pills.

The Washington Township Police Department was called Monday to the Rite Aid at 1513 E. Main St. for a report that a woman was trying to pick up a fraudulent prescription.

Police determined Michelle Rayann Armagost, 36, was attempting to have a false prescription for 160 oxycodone pills filled using the name Darla Murphy.

The pharmacist confirmed the prescription was fake, police said.

Armagost, of Sykesville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with a felony count of attempting to have a fraudulent prescription filled. She was taken to Franklin County Jail.

