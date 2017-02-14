Police: Man tried to fight off officer during arrest

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Marysville man is facing charges for an alleged fight with a police officer.

Billy Jack Funk, 32, has been charged with resisting arrest and drug charges in connection with the January 28 incident in Enola.

East Pennsboro police say they pulled Funk over on North Enola Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, Funk became aggressive and hostile.

When police proceeded to arrest Funk, he then engaged in a struggle with the officer.

Funk was also found to be in possession of drugs at the time of the incident.

