Police: 40 phone calls in 20 minutes earns man stalking, harassment charges

By Published: Updated:
(Chambersburg Police Department)
(Chambersburg Police Department)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is charged with stalking in Franklin County after police say he repeatedly called someone over a short period of time.

On Monday, Chambersburg police arrested Joseph Lankford, 27, after they were contacted about phone calls and text messages that he made.

Police said a victim provided phone logs that showed Lankford called her over 40 times in a period of about 20 minutes. Lankford also called the victim’s employer, family members and sent text messages to the victim, including violent threats.

According to police, Lankford admitted to making the calls.

He was charged with stalking and harassment before he was placed in Franklin County Jail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s