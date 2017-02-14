Police: 40 phone calls in 20 minutes earns man stalking, harassment charges

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is charged with stalking in Franklin County after police say he repeatedly called someone over a short period of time.

On Monday, Chambersburg police arrested Joseph Lankford, 27, after they were contacted about phone calls and text messages that he made.

Police said a victim provided phone logs that showed Lankford called her over 40 times in a period of about 20 minutes. Lankford also called the victim’s employer, family members and sent text messages to the victim, including violent threats.

According to police, Lankford admitted to making the calls.

He was charged with stalking and harassment before he was placed in Franklin County Jail.

