Pleasant for Valentine’s Day

On this Valentine’s Day, expect a lighter breeze with more mild temperatures climbing into the upper 40s. Expect some passing clouds this morning with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be a dry day and that looks to be the going trend the rest of the week. A couple of weak areas of low pressure to our north and south should stay apart and that means just passing clouds for Wednesday. While there could be a stray rain or snow shower overnight, most places will stay dry through tomorrow. In fact, the rest of the 7-day forecast features dry conditions as we experience this near-miss off the coast with another winter storm for Wednesday. By next weekend and beyond our temperatures look to stay way above average for mid to late February with highs well into the 50s. Our snow-drought continues as we are still in position to experience the least snowy winter on record for Central PA. For those that like the mild temperatures…enjoy!

