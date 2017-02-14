PHOTOS: Police seek suspect in skimming device case

(Susquehanna Township Police Department)
(Susquehanna Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of putting a skimming device on an ATM.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department released photos of the suspect Tuesday evening.

The pictured suspect is accused of placing a skimming device on an ATM at the First National Bank on North Progress Avenue over the weekend.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Scott Meier with the Susquehanna Township Police Department by calling 717-909-9246 or by emailing smeier@susquehannatwp.com.

