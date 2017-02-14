Mural to feature Lemoyne history

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Community members and students are working on a 443-foot long mural that will be installed along Interstate 83.

Twenty-one sponsors contributed more than $81,000 to produce and the install the mural, which will feature Lemoyne’s history.

Thousands of drivers will pass by the mural every day once it’s installed in August.

ABC27 News will take you behind the scenes for a sneak peak tonight at 5 p.m.

