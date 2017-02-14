Mount Joy man arrested in Connecticut cocaine bust

WATERBURY, Conn. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is jailed on drug charges after police in Connecticut stopped him for minor traffic offenses.

Connecticut State Police said a trooper was following 43-year-old Luis Palacios Ortiz of Mount Joy on Interstate 84 Monday evening and saw Ortiz swerve into the right shoulder over the fog line. Ortiz also wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

While speaking with Ortiz, police said they suspected drugs in the Dodge. They searched the SUV and found nearly nine pounds of suspected cocaine.

Ortiz is charged with failure to wear seatbelt, failure to drive in proper lane, operating without a license, illegal sale of drugs, and possession of narcotics.

He was being held on $250,000 bond.

