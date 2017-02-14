Local baseball opener could be world record event

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A local minor league baseball team wants to begin its home season in record-breaking fashion.

The York Revolution are hoping to fill their stadium Friday, April 28 with fans who bring their musical instruments to perform the National Anthem. The club wants to set a Guinness world record of most musicians performing a national anthem in a live setting.

This event would be a first. There is no current record for most musicians playing an anthem.

Doug Eppler, the Revolution’s director of marketing, said participants will be admitted at a discounted ticket price of $4. Almost any instrument is welcome. Eppler says the stadium can’t offer electric hook-ups which will rule out electric string instruments.

Eppler says in order to qualify for the record, the club hopes to have a minimum of 1,000 musicians. The Revolution is welcoming families, single artists, professional musicians and alumni from local high school and college bands.

York Symphony Orchestra director Michael Reichman will conduct the performance.

Visit www.yorkrevolution.com/worldrecord for more information.

