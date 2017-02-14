Lancaster County man accused of child porn possession

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is charged in Lancaster County with sexually abusing children after investigators say they found child pornography on his electronic devices.

The Susquehanna Regional Police Department and detectives from the Lancaster County Computer Crime Task Force executed a search warrant in August at the home of Robert Lee Penwell.

Police seized computers and other items from the home.

A forensic examination of Penwell’s devices found images and videos of child pornography.

Penwell, 67, of the 300 block of Rivermoor Drive in East Donegal Township, was charged with four counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of criminal use of a communications facility. He was arraigned Tuesday morning before Magisterial District Judge Scott Albert and released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

