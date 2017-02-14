Judge denies new trial in 2013 Lancaster murder

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County judge has denied a new trial for a city man serving life for killing his ex-girlfriend in March 2013.

Kevin Souffrant, 39, argued his lawyer was ineffective and should have pursued a different strategy at the 2014 trial where he was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of 21-year-old Shadae Taylor-Brooks. Souffrant said his trial lawyer should have pursued a manslaughter defense.

Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker denied the claims. He said manslaughter would not have necessarily been a better approach because Souffrant told police unknown intruders were responsible.

Prosecutors said Souffrant pistol-whipped Taylor-Brooks in her Wabank Road apartment, then beat and strangled her before shooting her twice.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...