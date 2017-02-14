In Your Community: Liquor, sanitation, and better websites

As part of an effort to attend more public meetings in the community, ABC27 employees went to public meetings in Susquehanna and Monroe Townships.

Susquehanna Township’s board approved a liquor license transfer to the Turkey Hill on Dotson Court near Progress Avenue. The Liquor Control Board still needs to sign off on the measure to make it official. In order to get the license, Turkey Hill must make site changes to include more seating in a sit-down area and more parking spaces.

Susquehanna Township commissioners are also looking to cut back on sanitation costs. They are considering combining services with a nearby township to save tax dollars. The township’s current contract with Penn Waste ends December 2019.

Monroe Township supervisors discussed upgrading the website. The project will cost roughly $8,000. The goal is to be more transparent and provide community alerts.

The supervisors also discussed Governor Wolf’s proposal to charge townships that rely on State Police coverage in lieu of having their own police departments. Monroe Township falls in that category, and supervisors expressed concerns about the potential cost.

