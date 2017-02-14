Ground-breaking cancer research gets boost at Penn State Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Groundbreaking research into breast cancer treatments is happening inside the Cancer Institute at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

The research could mean significant changes for tens of thousands of women diagnosed triple-negative breast cancer.

“For triple-negative breast cancers, there really isn’t one good therapy out there that’s effective,” Dr. Nancy Lill said.

Lill said the cancer subtype can be aggressive in some patients. She believes she has found a compound that does what chemotherapy does not: kill the potentially deadly cells.

“This will affect thousands of lives of patients and tens of hundreds of thousands of lives of family members who are also affected by that diagnosis,” Lill said.

The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition on Tuesday donated $50,000 for another year of Lill’s research. A significant chunk of the money came from income tax donations.

Pat Halpin-Murphy, the director and founder of the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, said if the research is successful, it’s tax dollars that could help fund a cure.

“All the people who have triple-negative breast cancer and the physicians will be watching this very closely,” she said.

“This really is everything for us,” Lill added. “It allows us to do the necessary studies to advance the research to the next level.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...